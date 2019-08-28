PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fresh off the United States’ victory in the Women’s World Cup, could Carli Lloyd be entertaining thoughts about a career change?
The 37-year-old soccer star nailed a 55-yard field goal during a joint practice between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens last week. And on Wednesday she was peppered with questions about a possible NFL future.
“It’s gone from just having fun kicking to, ‘Will she play in the NFL?’ At first I was just laughing about it but the more that I spoke with my husband, he’s all for it and my friends and family, they’re really encouraging me to potentially take up this opportunity,” said Lloyd, who is in Philadelphia with the national team for a victory tour match against Portugal on Thursday night.
