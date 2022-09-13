Cascade Will Introduce the New Organic Pancake Mix and the New Recyclable Packaging of its Retail Products at the 2022 International Baking Expo. in Las Vegas from Sept. 18-21.

ROYAL CITY, Wash., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Milling, under its brand Cascade Organic Flour, is unveiling a new Organic Whole Grain "Just-Add-Water" Pancake Mix with simple ingredients in 2 lb. and 5 lb. retail bags following the successful launch in 2021 of its 5 lb. retail bags of Organic All-Purpose Flour and Organic Whole Wheat Flour

