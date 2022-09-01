CDC Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/CDC Foundation)

CDC Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/CDC Foundation)

 By CDC Foundation

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Donates $1 Million for Communications and Other Key Needs to Help End Outbreak 

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The monkeypox outbreak is a global public health emergency, spreading to more than 51,000 people in nearly 100 countries. The United States has nearly 19,000 cases—more than any nation. To provide flexible support to help address on-the-ground needs as part of response efforts, the CDC Foundation today activated its Emergency Response Fund, which has played an essential role in helping bolster other responses, from Ebola to Zika to, most recently, COVID-19. The CDC Foundation today announced a catalytic donation of $1 million from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in support of this fund.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.