WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, January 23rd, the Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association will honor the 46th anniversary of National Handwriting Day. The designated day recognizing the art of handwriting was established in 1977 on the birthday of America's famous scribe, John Hancock.  Created to celebrate the history and influence of penmanship, National Handwriting Day should be honored by picking up a writing instrument and putting pen to paper.

Celebrate the 46th Anniversary of National Handwriting Day on January 23rd


