The Mount Vernon Downtown Association hosted its annual  trick-or-treat event Thursday afternoon, and participating First Street businesses handed out candy.

Those who turned out for the event ranged from a man dressed as the title character in “Beetlejuice” with full face paint, to a little girl in a SWAT team costume, to a mom and daughter in matching witch costumes.

A costume contest at the Lincoln Theatre followed the trick-or-treat event.

