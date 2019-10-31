The Mount Vernon Downtown Association hosted its annual trick-or-treat event Thursday afternoon, and participating First Street businesses handed out candy.
Those who turned out for the event ranged from a man dressed as the title character in “Beetlejuice” with full face paint, to a little girl in a SWAT team costume, to a mom and daughter in matching witch costumes.
A costume contest at the Lincoln Theatre followed the trick-or-treat event.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.