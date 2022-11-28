  • Heaton and Hunt will match donations on Giving Tuesday

SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Giving Tuesday, Emmy-winning actor, producer and bestselling author Patricia Heaton and her husband actor, producer and director David Hunt are teaming up with World Vision to make a huge impact for children and families living in poverty. Any gift given to the World Vision Fund on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, will be matched by Heaton and Hunt up to $1 million.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.