Delivering Quality AI-Enhanced Localization and Globalization Services Continues to Affirm Centific’s Leadership Position in the Global Localization Market

 By Centific

REDMOND, Wash., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centific, a world-class digital solutions provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today it has once again placed in the Top 20 of the Slator Language Service Provider Index (LSPI) for 2023. Centific ranked in the #12 spot from a field of over 350 contending companies. The company has risen one position since last year – when they were ranked in the #13 spot. In the 2023 index, Slator has placed Centific in its industry "Leader" category.


