...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
CGTN America Releases: First Ladies of China and Indonesia Encourage People-to-people Exchanges
People-to-people exchanges is one of China and Indonesia's four pillars of cooperation that include politics, the economy and maritime projects.
WASHINGTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America releases "First Ladies of China and Indonesia encourage people-to-people exchanges"
It was a people-to-people exchange of the highest order. The first ladies of China and Indonesia set an example in Beijing of what they hoped to encourage – warm people-to-people exchanges between their two countries.
People-to-people exchanges is one of China and Indonesia's four pillars of cooperation that include politics, the economy and maritime projects.
Wearing traditional Chinese and Indonesian garments, first lady Peng Liyuan hosted her Indonesian counterpart, Iriana Joko Widodo, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse – one of the most elegant settings in the Chinese capital.
First lady Iriana is in Beijing with her husband, Indonesian President Joko Widodo who pledged to boost trade with China – Indonesia's largest trading partner. Iriana told Peng that she welcomed the prospect of more Chinese tourists to Indonesia. Peng said Indonesia is the second most popular destination for Chinese tourists.
Since 2015, Indonesia has offered visa-free travel for Chinese visitors who can stay for up to 30 days.
In 2017, more than 2.05 million Chinese tourists visited Indonesia – nearly 15 percent of the country's international travelers that year.
There is a hope that a gradual easing in travel restrictions will reinvigorate Chinese tourism to Indonesia.
Iriana said she was "deeply touched" when students from the China Conservatory of Music played Indonesian music with traditional Chinese instruments.
It was the type of cultural exchange that can strengthen ties between countries and break through cultural language barriers. "Music knows no borders," said Peng.
In a joint statement, China and Indonesia said both nations will prioritize people-to-people exchanges, including the return of Indonesian students in China, supported by increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries.
