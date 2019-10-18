KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped significant ligament damage when he dislocated his right kneecap and there is optimism the reigning NFL MVP could be back on the field in about a month.
Mahomes had an MRI exam Friday that showed the ligaments were intact, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was still sorting through the results and putting together a timetable for his return.
n METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints have ruled out top running back Alvin Kamara and top receiving tight end Jared Cook for Sunday's game in Chicago.
n THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams expect cornerback Jalen Ramsey to play on Sunday in Atlanta.
Ramsey went through a second full practice with the Rams on Friday, three days after Los Angeles acquired the former All-Pro cornerback in a trade with Jacksonville.
n LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who has been out since Sept. 29 with a left shoulder injury, will be a game-time decision Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, even after he practiced all week without limitations.
n PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles will be without nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters and several other key players when they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
n FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant will miss his second straight game with a toe injury.
BASEBALL
n NEW YORK — CC Sabathia's major league career is over.
The 39-year-old left-hander was dropped from the Yankees' AL Championship Series roster on Friday, a day after he dislocated a joint in his pitching shoulder during the eighth inning of New York's Game 4 loss to Houston.
n ATLANTA — Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow after a nagging injury that limited him late in the season and into playoffs.
GOLF
n JEJU ISLAND, South Korea — Justin Thomas shot a 9-under 63 Friday to take a two-stroke lead at the CJ Cup, putting himself in position to win his second PGA Tour event in South Korea in three years.
Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017, had a two-round total of 13-under 131 at Nine Bridges.
n RICHMOND, Va. — Tommy Tolles closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Friday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
The 52-year-old Tolles had seven birdies in the bogey-free round in cool, breezy conditions on The Country Club of Virginia's James River Course.
n SHANGHAI — Brooke Henderson made a hole-in-one on the second hole and shot a tournament-record 8-under 64 to take second-round lead Friday in the Buick LPGA Shanghai, the first of four straight events in Asia.
Henderson used an 8-iron on the 144-yard second at Qizhong Garden.
AUTO RACING
n DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR closed its $2 billion purchase of International Speedway Corp. on Friday, bringing under the sanctioning body's control 12 tracks that include Daytona, Talladega and Miami-Homestead Speedway.
n ENNIS, Texas — John Force topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals playoff event with the fastest speed of his career, and daughter Brittany Force led the Top Fuel racers.
The 70-year-old John Force had a 3.834-second run at 337.33 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro to top the 337.16 the 16-time season champion ran two years ago at Sonoma. He has two event victories this season and 151 overall.
