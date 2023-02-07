With an increased demand for student support post-COVID, many school counselors are looking for new resources to support kids and help them dream big. Adventures in Wisdom's certified Child Life Coaches are answering the call by partnering with school counselors to teach students about how their mind works, the brain science of achievement, and tools for setting and achieving big-dream goals - just in time for National School Counseling Week.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The week of February 6th is National School Counseling Week and this year's theme is "Helping Students Dream Big". But with an increased demand for student support post-COVID, many school counselors are looking for new resources to support kids and help them dream bigger. Adventures in Wisdom's certified Child Life Coaches are answering the call by partnering with school counselors to teach students about how their mind works, the brain science of achievement, and tools for setting and achieving big-dream goals.


