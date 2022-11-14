WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) Educational Foundation today announced an educational pilot launch to help consumers choose over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers at the point of purchase. Featuring signage at nearly 19,000 Dollar General stores in 47 states, the campaign reflects the Foundation's partnership with three CHPA member companies and Foundation supporters: Haleon, makers of Advil®; Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc., makers of TYLENOL®; and Perrigo, makers of DG™ Health's acetaminophen and ibuprofen products.


