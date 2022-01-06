MILL CREEK, Wash., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caring Transitions is about helping manage the careful movement of seniors and their treasures to a safe place that feels like home. Christine Visser, the owner of the newly launched Caring Transitions in Mill Creek, combines more than 25-years of professional experience at NW companies like Amazon, Costco, Boeing and Zillow with her experience in Family Service and Estate planning to serve Seniors and their families through Caring Transitions of Mill Creek. A former customer of the CTBids online auction platform and inspired by their work with seniors to serve her community, Visser decided to leave corporate America and open her own Caring Transitions franchise.
Caring Transitions is the nation's largest and most trusted provider of Senior transition solutions focused on 3 R's: Relocation, Right-Sizing and Resale of household goods. Caring Transitions' specially-trained professionals handle every detail of their clients' transition including decluttering, cleanouts, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling into your new home with both in-home and online estate sales. Caring Transitions of Mill Creek serves Mill Creek, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Bothell and the surrounding areas.
"Caring Transitions is different because we provide full-service solutions that can be customized for any kind of transition. We understand that life is comprised of many moving pieces and that children move out of state for careers and are often unable to step in when it's time to help Mom & Dad transition to changing needs in housing and care. We offer services as a "Daughter for hire" to step in when family can't be there and handle your loved ones with the duty of care we would expect from family members of our own," Visser said.
Caring Tra nsitions' service s are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move. The company also helps busy families with downsizing, rightsizing, and clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or has passed away. Clients choose the solutions that best fits their needs.
Visser grew up in Mukilteo and graduated with a degree in Anthropology from the University of Washington and an MBA from Seattle University. She is also a Certified Relocation and Transitions Specialist. While she spent most of her career in corporate America, Visser has been very active volunteering locally through the Food Bank at St. Mary's, the Kirkland City Manager's Office and internationally through Cross Cultural Solutions teaching English and Math to middle-aged women in India and building a community center in Peru through the Lake Union Crew Outreach Foundation. Helping people through challenging times while treating them with compassion and respect is something that has always spoken to her.
"I lost my dad at 19 and was the Executor and POA of his estate. I learned early on that I had an innate ability to share my compassion and experience in helping manage the transition of loved ones through pre-arranged funeral plans as a Family Service Advisor. Facing burnout in corporate America, I decided to combine my core values of Community, Honesty and Integrity with my passion for volunteering and opened Caring Transitions of Mill Creek with these same values as the key pillars of my business. As a past customer, I knew opening my own Caring Transitions franchise would be a great opportunity for me to do something I'm passionate about and for my community to have access to a much-needed service," Visser said. "I'm looking forward to taking a step back from big business and focusing on people."
Caring Transitions of Mill Creek is bonded and insured and all employees are background checked. For additional information, call 425-539-0045, CVisser@CaringTransitions.com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsMillCreek.com.
