Christopher Bryan Named Interim President of City University of Seattle
SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- City University of Seattle, one of the largest private non-profit universities in the Pacific Northwest, is pleased to announce that Vice President of Finance and CFO Christopher Bryan has been named interim president of City University of Seattle, effective immediately.
Bryan, who joined CityU in 2017, currently oversees the University's business and financial strategy, accounting and financial reporting, management of Canadian enrollment and facilities. Bryan led the development of CityU's program health cards, refined its property strategy, and led the school to its current strong financial position.
"Chris has a great working relationship with the leadership team at CityU, as well as many other staff and faculty," Chancellor of the National University System Dr. Michael R. Cunningham said. "Collaboration and teamwork will be essential elements of his presidency. With Chris's leadership, CityU will continue to promote high-quality and relevant education to our global community of students."
Bryan will continue the work of former CityU President Randy C. Frisch, who was recently named interim president of National University. Bryan and the President's Cabinet will work together toward implementing the transformation and growth initiatives that the University has been planning, including the transition back to on-campus operations and the return of in-person classes.
City University of Seattle is a private nonprofit university accredited through the doctoral level. It is dedicated to serving working adult and transfer students. CityU offers flexible, online, onsite and performance-based programs throughout North America, Asia and Europe and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
About the National University System
The National University System (NUS) is a network of accredited nonprofit education institutions serving a diverse population of students including Pre-K-12 students and working professionals. NUS higher-education institutions serve more than 45,000 students through National University, Northcentral University, and City University of Seattle. NUS education-focused initiatives include Workforce Education Solutions. Learn more at nusystem.org.
