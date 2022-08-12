ChurnZero (PRNewsfoto/ChurnZero)

ChurnZero (PRNewsfoto/ChurnZero)

 By ChurnZero

40+ speakers and session leaders bring their expertise to Washington, DC as economic volatility highlights the essential role of customer retention

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, has released the full lineup and speaker agenda for BIG RYG 2022, the Customer Success leadership summit in Washington, D.C. on October 12-13, 2022. RYG stands for "red, yellow, green," key indicators of customer health.  The two-day in-person event will see hundreds of Customer Success (CS) leaders gather to network, learn and share their expertise in improving team effectiveness, customer satisfaction and their companies' bottom line. Early bird registration is available through August 19.

