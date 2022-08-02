FIDO Alliance (PRNewsfoto/FIDO Alliance, Inc.)

FIDO Alliance (PRNewsfoto/FIDO Alliance, Inc.)

 By FIDO Alliance, Inc.

FIDO Alliance announces agenda for its flagship event on the future of user authentication   

SEATTLE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIDO Alliance announced its keynote speakers and full agenda for Authenticate 2022, the only industry conference dedicated to the who, what, and where of user authentication.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.