...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
(PRNewsfoto/CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank)
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced that itsHealthcare Finance business served as lead arranger for $67.5 million in financing for the acquisition and future expansion of the Northwest Specialty Hospital in the Greater Spokane market region.
The property consists of a multi-specialty surgical hospital with 32 beds, eight operating rooms, two procedure rooms, two anesthesia recovery units, an endoscopy center and a connected 36,000-square-foot medical office building located in Post Falls, Idaho, part of the Greater Spokane market.
The buyer is Hammes Partners, an investment management firm that invests on behalf of institutional investors with an exclusive focus on the U.S. healthcare real estate market.
"Northwest Specialty Hospital and its medical office building are top-notch properties that support quality medical care in a fast-growing region where demand is strong," said Todd Kibler, Managing Principal of Hammes Partners. "Through the years we have developed a very solid banking relationship with CIT. We appreciate their Healthcare industry knowledge, market awareness, agility, and commitment to timely and consistent execution."
"Hammes Partners is well-regarded throughout the industry for their investments in high-quality medical properties," said William Douglass, managing director and group head for CIT Healthcare Finance.
"We are pleased to continue to support Hammes Partners and expand upon our significant and growing relationship through the arrangement of this very important financing," said Steve Reedy, a managing director in Healthcare Finance.
CIT's Healthcare Finance unit, part of the Commercial Finance division, provides comprehensive financing and banking solutions to middle market healthcare companies across the U.S. By using a client-focused and industry-centric model, Healthcare Finance can tailor its products and services to help clients meet their needs for capital.
About CIT
CIT is a division of First Citizens Bank, the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $100 billion in assets. The company's commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 600 branches in 22 states, many in high-growth markets. Industry specialists bring a depth of expertise that helps businesses and individuals meet their specific goals at every stage of their financial journey. Discover more atcit.com/firstcitizens.
