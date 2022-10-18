(PRNewsfoto/CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank)

(PRNewsfoto/CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank)

 By CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, Ridgeline

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced that its Healthcare Finance business provided $39.25 million in financing for the acquisition of a portfolio of seven medical office buildings and dialysis centers in Texas, Georgia, Washington and Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.