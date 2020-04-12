City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco launches GoFundMe campaign
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the world’s most famous independent booksellers, City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco, was in dire financial shape because of the coronavirus outbreak and asked for help.
Help quickly arrived.
Within days of starting a GoFundMe campaign last week seeking $300,000, the store received more than $400,000, from nearly 9,000 contributors.
“Knowing that City Lights is beloved is one thing, but to have that love manifest itself with such momentum and indomitable power, well, that’s something I don’t quite know how to find words for,” City Lights CEO Elaine Katzenberger wrote in a recent posting on the store’s website. “The fiscal support we’re receiving here will help stabilize us for the next couple of months, and that will enable us to begin planning for the future.”
Numerous stores around the country have been forced to shut down and have turned to GoFundMe campaigns to survive. They include Posman Books in New York and Atlanta; Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins, Colorado; and another San Francisco institution, Marcus Books, a black-owned store founded 60 years ago. At the same time, bestselling novelist James Patterson has launched a fundraising initiative for independent stores, and personal pledged $500,000. The online bookstore www.bookshop.org has raised more than $500,000 for independent sellers.
City Lights was co-founded in 1953 by the poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti and holds a special place in local and international literary history. The store and its publishing arm were essential in the careers of Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac and other Beat writers and City Lights remains a favorite meeting place for progressive artists and thinkers.
After City Lights more than met its fundraising goal, Katzenberger visited with Ferlinghetti, who turned 101 last month.
“I wanted to tell him what I could about the absolute torrent of love and support we’ve received since the launch of this campaign ... but to be honest, I found it impossible to describe,” she wrote. “We sat in silence a while, and then Lawrence asked me, ‘When is the store going to open up again?’ and I had to say, ‘We still don’t know … nobody knows what happens next,’ and then we sat in silence a while more.”
Comedian Brooke-Taylor of The Goodies dies of COVID-19LONDON (AP) — British performer Tim Brooke-Taylor, a member of comedy trio The Goodies, has died after contracting the new coronavirus. He was 79.
Brooke-Taylor’s agent says he died Sunday morning “from COVID-19.”
Brooke-Taylor was part of Cambridge University’s Footlights revue, the breeding ground of several generations of British comic talent. He broke into radio and television comedy in the 1960s alongside future Monty Python members John Cleese and Graham Chapman.
Brooke-Taylor went on to form The Goodies with Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie. The trio specialized in slightly surreal sketches incorporating visual inventiveness, slapstick and songs. Their song “Funky Gibbon” even became a U.K. top 10 chart hit in 1975.
Their TV show, which ran throughout the 1970s, was a hit in Britain, Australia and New Zealand and developed a cult following in many other countries.
“The Goodies” formed part of a golden era of British television comedy in the 1960s and 70s that included “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” and “Not the Nine O’Clock News.”
For more than 40 years, Brooke-Taylor was also a panelist on BBC radio’s much loved comic quiz show “I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue.”
Goodies co-star Garden said Brooke-Taylor was “a funny, sociable, generous man who was a delight to work with. Audiences found him not only hilarious but also adorable.”
“His loss at this dreadful time is particularly hard to bear,” Garden said.
Writer-performer Stephen Fry tweeted: “Just heard the devastating news of the death of Tim Brooke-Taylor. A hero for as long as I can remember, and — on a few golden occasions — a colleague and collaborator on I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. Gentle, kind, funny, wise, warm, but piercingly witty when he chose to be. So sad.”
Brooke-Taylor is survived by his wife, Christine, and two sons.
