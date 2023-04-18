Mayoral Proclamation Designates Redmond Space District
REDMOND, Wash., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xplore Inc., a space company providing commercial data has announced that the City of Redmond Mayor, Angela Birney, visited its 22,000 square foot satellite assembly, integration and testing facility, located in the newly-proclaimed Redmond Space District.
"Creativity and innovation are ingrained in our work throughout the City, and Xplore is a natural fit for our community," said Mayor Birney. "It was my honor to recently proclaim the Redmond Space District, as we celebrate the stories, talents, and successes of our valued space sector companies and employees, including those at Xplore."
Lisa Rich, Founder and Chief Operating Officer said, "Positioning Xplore in this hub for space activity and innovation was strategic. We are surrounded by a community of customers and colleagues including SpaceX, Microsoft's Azure Orbital and Amazon Project Kuiper, and we have fantastic vendors and suppliers such as Cascade Engineering Services, Inc."
She continued, "The origin story behind the name Redmond Space District is amusing, as the term did not officially exist when we moved in, but we wanted to make it so. It seemed important to put space on the map and let the world know the fascinating fact that Redmond builds more satellites than anywhere in the world, and fuels tremendous growth in the space economy."
Given its recent announcement of government customers including the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO,) Xplore is primed for growth. The company is attracting talented space professionals to the region and continues to recruit a world-class workforce. Job openings reflect a range of needs for experienced spacecraft and flight software engineers. Applicants may visit Xplore's career page for details.
"Xplore has everything it needs for operations and production under one roof," said Lisa Rich.
About Xplore
Xplore provides unique data products to our customers with insights, intelligence, inspiration, discovery from their satellite constellation. The XCRAFT satellites carry remote sensing instruments including optical, video, and hyperspectral sensors to produce valuable data and insights for our customers. Additionally, its edge computing capability enables the creation of data fusion products and insights to be extracted on-orbit, reducing latency and data transmission costs. Visit: https://www.xplore.com
