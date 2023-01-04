City of Saint Paul's implementation of the Zuper-Zendesk integration will boost operational oversight and efficiency for its waste management processes
SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, today announced that the City of Saint Paul selected the Zuper platform as part of the city's initiative to modernize its waste management service operations. The city will integrate Zuper into its existing Zendesk service ticketing platform. The initial use case for this integration will provide full visibility to the city and its waste management contractors for the delivery, servicing, exchanging and billing for 185,000+ garbage and recycling carts.
Zuper offers the most powerful field service management solution with a robust set of flexible features and integrations with leading CRM and ERP solutions like Zendesk. Companies with field service teams spanning industries such as HVAC, landscaping, property maintenance, residential and commercial cleaning, solar/renewable energy and others use Zuper to modernize and scale their operations. Saint Paul is the first city to leverage Zuper to increase operational efficiency and revenue management for municipal services.
"As more organizations with field service teams across the private and public sectors adopt digital solutions, there's an ever-increasing opportunity for Zuper to help them confidently transform their operations and customer relationships," said CEO Anand Subbaraj. "The city of Saint Paul is pushing ahead of the digital transformation curve and will be well positioned to expand their use of our Zendesk integration to other services such as snow removal, parking enforcement and more. We plan to take our experience with Saint Paul and expand our footprint to additional municipalities and use cases."
Saint Paul's Public Works Department is already using Zendesk to manage inbound customer service issues for the city-wide garbage program. Zuper automatically picks up the service tickets and makes them actionable through completion with a work order that assigns the correct technician based on availability, skill sets, location, etc.
About Zuper
Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India and the Middle East. Learn more at https://zuper.co/.
