In an story headlined “Newcomer challenges two-term MV mayor” on page A1 of Wednesday’s newspaper, candidate Sarah Nuanes’ assertion that she is eligible to run for mayor was not clear. Nuanes believes she is eligible to run for mayor, but the Skagit County Auditor’s Office has not confirmed her eligibility, and has no obligation to.
“Acceptance of a candidacy filing by the Auditor’s office does not mean that my office has confirmed that any other residency requirements have been satisfied,” reads a news release from the office.
