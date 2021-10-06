BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, an award-winning CPA firm, congratulates the following team members on their promotions, effective as of October 1, 2021:
Chief Information Officer
Jason Chong
Chief Marketing Officer
Melissa Takade
Principal
Joe Purvis, Audit
Senior Manager
Cheryl Browne, Tax
KC Eames, Accounting and Consulting Services (ACS)
Jen Keller, ACS
Emma Tsuber, Audit
Manager
Madeleine Bergeron, Audit
Michael Besterci, Audit
Maddie Davis, Audit
Anshu Gupta, Tax
Dustin VandeHoef, Marketing
Senior
Mariah Katzberg, ACS
Matt Kloyda, Audit
Bao Nguyen, Audit
Amir Rezai, ACS
Mackenzie Smith, Tax
Generalist
Megan Melnick, Human Resources
2021 New Hires
Clark Nuber also welcomed a number of talented professionals to the firm this year, including:
ACS
Emily Harris, Junior Accountant
Jessica Manson, Associate
William Rocca, Associate
Audit
Connor Bartee, Associate
Hanna Fleming, Associate
Liz Hesketh, Junior Accountant
Nathan Judd, Intern
Nick Kopet, Senior
Katy Lukas, Senior
Julia Narbaitz, Junior Accountant
Jessica Scott, Associate
Matt Swett, Junior Accountant
SALT
Jorge Alegre, Senior Manager
James DeZort, Senior
Frank Moore, Senior
Tax
Michelle Abelev, Associate
Kailey Kovach, Associate
Mia Moua, Senior
Ying Pfau, Associate
Noreen Plum, Senior Manager
Melanie Sandoval, Associate
Marisol Tellez, Junior Accountant
Bhavini Vakharia, Junior Accountant
Operations
Katherine Baynes, Administrative Assistant
Rose Brady, Front Desk Coordinator
Maddie Hall, Project Manager
Victoria Ochs, Desktop Support Technician
Chun Tan, Marketing Coordinator
"Despite the many challenges of 2020 and 2021, Clark Nuber has continued to grow in both size and skill. We welcome those who have joined us in the last year, and we're excited to see the innovative ideas our latest group of leaders bring in their promoted roles. The firm is privileged to have professionals of this caliber on our team," said Rob Wheeler, CEO.
About Clark Nuber PS
Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA and consulting firm located in the Seattle Metro Area. For over 65 years, our professionals have provided sophisticated accounting and consulting services to clients here in the Pacific Northwest and throughout the world.
With over 200 professionals, we bring world-class expertise to helping our clients implement strategies for financial health, management, and growth.
Media Contact
Dustin VandeHoef, Marketing Manager, Clark Nuber PS, +1 425-454-4919, dvandehoef@clarknuber.com
SOURCE Clark Nuber PS
