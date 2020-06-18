Abenroth, Jaycie

School: Burlington-Edison High School
Future plans: Attend Skagit Valley College to begin her transfer degree in music education.
Accomplishments: 2019/2020 Drum Major, 2019/2020 Natural Helpers, 2019/2020 Highlighters, Band Director’s Choice Award, Drum Major Award, Band Boosters Scholarship recipient.
Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Pep Band, works at City of Burlington Public Library since 8/18.
Advice to future generations: Don’t worry about what other people think.
Parents' names: John and Tami Abenroth
