Adams, Arjuna

School: La Conner High School
Future plans: Attend the University of Hawaii go surfing and love life.
Accomplishments: Senior Class Vice President Three-time High School State participle in Track & Field and Wrestling Mat Classic XXXII sixth place winner. Washington State Track & Field high school championships, Six place winner in 300 m men's hurdles, Third place men's 4X100 recognized as All county, football teams for the offensive and defensive players.
Extracurriculars: La Conner Student Council Vice President Unity Native American Youth Council Member La Conner High School Varsity Football La Conner High School Varsity Wrestling La Conner High School Varsity Track & Field La Conner Young Life Youth Counsel
Favorite quote: just because you're trash doesn't mean you can't do great things.its called garbage can, not garbage cannot.
Advice to future generations: don't graduate online.
Parents' names: Jeremy and Christina Adams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.