School: Mount Vernon High School
Future plans: Andrew will be attending Western Washington University in the Fall with a focus on Psychology.
Accomplishments: Andrew was one of the Mount Vernon High School students awarded the Washington State Seal of Bi-literacy. As a full time Running Start student he also accomplished to graduate from Skagit Valley College with his Associates in Arts direct transfers degree.
Extracurriculars: Mount Vernon High School JV team soccer player. Avid student.
Favorite quote: Si se puede! (Yes you can!)
Favorite memory: Too many
Advice to future generations: Never stop learning 'cause life never stops teaching and never give up on your dreams.
Parents' names: Cynthia and Jorge Aguirre
