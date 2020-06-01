Baird, William

School: Concrete High School
Future plans: I'm joining the Marines to pay for college then I'm going to work toward becoming an animator/ Illustrator
Accomplishments: Honor Roll, Student of the Quarter
Extracurriculars: NCI (North Cascades Institute), Track
Favorite quote: "The content of your character is your choice. Day by day, what you think and what you do is who you become."
Parents' names: Stephanie Baird
(0) comments
