Baird, William

School: Concrete High School

Future plans: I'm joining the Marines to pay for college then I'm going to work toward becoming an animator/ Illustrator

Accomplishments: Honor Roll, Student of the Quarter

Extracurriculars: NCI (North Cascades Institute), Track

Favorite quote: "The content of your character is your choice. Day by day, what you think and what you do is who you become."

Parents' names: Stephanie Baird

More from this section

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.