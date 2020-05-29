School: La Conner High School
Future plans: Attending college at Washington State University.
Accomplishments: -Honor Roll (4 years) -Soroptimist Student of the Month -First Team All-County (Softball 2019) -First Team All-League (Softball 2017, 2018, 2019) Washington State University Academic Scholarship- 2,000$ Elk's Most Valuable Student Scholarship- 1,000$ Soroptimist Violet Richardson Scholarship- 1,000$
Extracurriculars: -Softball -Volleyball. -Key Club (Vice President) -Soccer -Basketball -National Honors Society (President) -Cheer -Choir -ASB Representative for National Honors Society and Softball -Young Life -Strategic Planning Team (La Conner HS) -Rotary Ambassador (La Conner) -Discipline Meeting student Rep. (La Conner HS) -Jr. Cheer and Volleyball Camps (La Conner HS)
Favorite quote: Life is best when you look for three beautiful things a day. -Genevieve Banaszak
Favorite memory: Hiking 18 miles in less than 24 hours with my friends on a camping trip to Lake Ross (clearest water I've seen). Going to a 1D concert with my best friends Mary Lou and Morgan. Making “tea" out of leaves and hose water with Addie when we were 5 (we did not actually drink it).
Advice to future generations: My advice to the future generation is to sprint towards the things you are passionate about, regardless of other people’s opinions. Maintain your enthusiasm in all your efforts and be prepared to pivot when opportunity rises up.
Parents' names: Stephanie and John Banaszak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.