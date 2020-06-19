Berger, Joshua

School: Mount Vernon High School
Future plans: Joshua will be attending DigiPen Institute of Technology in the fall pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science and Game Design.
Accomplishments: Joshua graduated with honors and received scholarships from DigiPen, BECU, Wings Over America and the American Legion.
Extracurriculars: Joshua was a part of the Choral program which included the elite small ensembles Undertones and Synergy. He was also involved in the National Honors Society, Drama Club and Gaming Club.
Favorite quote: 70% of the time it works all the time.
Favorite memory: Choir...class, performances, festivals, tours, competitions....all of it!
Parents' names: Ray and Julia Berger
