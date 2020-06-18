Berhow, Caleb

School: Skagit Valley College - Running Start - Home School
Future plans: Caleb is going to the University of Washington College of Engineering in the fall.
Accomplishments: Caleb is graduating from high school and will receive his Associate of Science Degree from Skagit Valley College. He will graduate with honors.
Extracurriculars: He chose competitive roller skating instead of a mainstream sport and he is a National Champion!
Favorite memory: Gold, Silver and Bronze medals at the Artistic Roller Skating National Championships.
Parents' names: Kevin & Diane
