Bibiano, Arik

School: Mount Vernon High School
Future plans: I plan to go to Bellingham Technical College in the Fall to do the surgical technician program for 2 years for my Associates degree.
Extracurriculars: I played football all 4 years of high school!
Favorite quote: “It’s not about how hard you can hit, it’s about how hard you get hit and keep moving forward.”
Favorite memory: My first varsity football game is my favorite memory. The feeling of the MV town feeling and all the love and support from just a game is amazing!
Advice to future generations: Don’t care about what other people think and get involved! It is super important to be yourself and just have fun and enjoy those years! Take chances & every opportunity you get.
Parents' names: Sandra Pierce
