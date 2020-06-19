School: Burlington-Edison High School
Future plans: I plan to attend the University of Washington to study business and hospitality.
Accomplishments: Honor Graduate, National Honors Society, President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Washington State Honors, Tiger Pride for Involvement Award, Cliff Gillies Award, Rotary Student of the Month, B-EAF Brian Hernandez Memorial Scholarship, Burlington-Edison Kiwanis Academic Scholarship, Girls Golf Team Academic State Champions 2019, Key Club Medal
Extracurriculars: Choir, ASB Officer, Leadership, Cheer, Dance Team, Unified Basketball, Mentor, DECA, FFA, National Honors Society, Natural Helpers, Key Club, Golf, Bowling, His Place Worship Team, Avalon Golf Links Employee
Favorite quote: “Don’t cry because its over. Smile because it happened.” ~Dr.Seuss
Favorite memory: Burlington’s Homecoming week has always been such a huge tradition and probably the best week of the year. Everyone is dressing up to get points for their class, there’s tiger games, lip syncs, the big game, the dance. Its always such an amazing week and I looked forward to it every year.
Advice to future generations: Be involved, don’t procrastinate, try your best in everything you do, turn struggles that are presented into opportunities for growth and strength, and figure out who you want to be.
Parents' names: Mark and Colleen Bombatch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.