Boon, Megan

School: Mount Vernon High School

Future plans: Megan is going to be attending the ATTIC program in Burlington

Extracurriculars: Megan has been involved with 4H for 8 years now, along with Special Olympics And Unified Soccer

Parents' names: Steve and Melinda Boon

