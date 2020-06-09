Boon, Megan

School: Mount Vernon High School
Future plans: Megan is going to be attending the ATTIC program in Burlington
Extracurriculars: Megan has been involved with 4H for 8 years now, along with Special Olympics And Unified Soccer
Parents' names: Steve and Melinda Boon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.