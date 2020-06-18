Brady, Chloe

School: Burlington-Edison High School
Future plans: Chloe is going to attend Linfield University! There she will major in Psychology and minor is either Sociology or Theatre.
Accomplishments: Chloe graduated with honors, as well as the 2020 student of the year in drama. Chloe earned the Francis R. Linfield scholarship from her school, the “In the Spirit of Joey” scholarship from the Burlington-Edison Alumni association, and the Samish Island Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Chloe participated in BEHS theatre for 4 years, her most memorable role being Fiona in “Shrek the Musical.” Chloe was a drama club officer for three years, concluding her senior year as the drama club president.
Favorite quote: “I’m pretty sure every 5th thing out of Chloe’s mouth is from her imagination” -Mr. Jeremy Voigt
Favorite memory: Earning a superior at Nationals for theatre with my two best friends.
Advice to future generations: Don’t be scared to be you, things are more fun when you’re yourself.
Parents' names: Don and Sydney Brady
