School: Burlington-Edison High School
Future plans: Emma intends on staying in the valley until January of 2021, then she will attend the International Fashion Academy in Paris, France for her Bachelors in Fashion Merchandising
Accomplishments: Emma received the BEHS Fine Arts Student of the Year for Vocal Music.
Extracurriculars: Emma was involved in DECA, NJROTC, Drama Club, Thespian Society, and Choir.
Favorite quote: “I believe every day you should have at least one exquisite moment.” -Audrey Hepburn
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was a bonfire at the beginning of summer 2019. All of my gals were there, and I made new friends that would carry into my senior year!
Advice to future generations: You will never be in this moment ever again, so make the most of the times you’re in. When you look back on them, these are the good ol’ days :)
Parents' names: Jack and Sheena Burns
