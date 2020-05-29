School: La Conner High School
Future plans: She will be attending WSU in the fall and rooming with Morgan Sidzyik. She is studying psychology. Can’t wait to return to Europe with Morgan too!
Accomplishments: Captains Awards: Junior and Senior Varsity Fall Cheer Most Spirited: Fall Cheer Sophomore year Class President: Freshman, Junior, and Senior year ASB Treasurer: Sophomore year
Extracurriculars: Fall Cheer 3 years Winter Cheer senior year One Direction Club Co-President with Morgan Sidzyik and Riley Banaszak Drama Club Band and Choir RC for Chinook Middle Level Leadership Camp JC for Native American Leadership Camp
Favorite quote: “Physically I’m fine, emotionally I’m bruised.” -Harry Edward Styles
Favorite memory: One Direction concert in 2015 when they first came on stage with the song ‘Clouds’ blasting. Also going to Oregon in February for Mason’s NCA tryout and ending up stranded for 3.5 hours on the way home.
Advice to future generations: Don’t take anything for granted and live in the moment.
Parents' names: Blair Page and Michelle Cladoosby
