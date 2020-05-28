School: Laconner High School
Future plans: Cienna plans to take a year off to work and enroll I. College the following year.
Accomplishments: Completed NCTA Animal Care and Handling
Extracurriculars: Cienna was a part of the track team her sophomore year.
Favorite quote: “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” -Oscar Wilde
Favorite memory: Cienna’s favorite memory is the first track meet she competed in.
Advice to future generations: Don’t let your social life overpower your school and home life, making them less important.
Parents' names: Larke Clinger and Kevin Clinger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.