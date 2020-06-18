Cole, Grace

School: Mount Vernon High School
Future plans: Attend University of Washington in the Fall pursuing a degree in Nursing.
Extracurriculars: Participated with MVHS Girls Swim Team all 4 years, Girls Tennis all 4 years, Girls Basketball for 2 years, Girls Bowling 1 year. National Honor Society, LINK club, Band for all 4 years,
Advice to future generations: Don't sweat the small stuff
Parents' names: Katie and Troy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.