Cole, Grace

School: Mount Vernon High School

Future plans: Attend University of Washington in the Fall pursuing a degree in Nursing.

Extracurriculars: Participated with MVHS Girls Swim Team all 4 years, Girls Tennis all 4 years, Girls Basketball for 2 years, Girls Bowling 1 year. National Honor Society, LINK club, Band for all 4 years,

Advice to future generations: Don't sweat the small stuff

Parents' names: Katie and Troy

