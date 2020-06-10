School: Sedro Woolly High School
Future plans: Going two years at Skagit Valley College for my prerequisites then transferring to Bellevue College where I'll get my diagnostic ultrasound technician degree.
Accomplishments: Honor Roll
Extracurriculars: Horse riding and Archery
Favorite quote: The Office, season 7, episode 19, minute 14:45
Favorite memory: Going to my graduation bare foot
Advice to future generations: Listen to opinions of others, then make your own
Parents' names: Lisa and Robert Cooper
