Cox, Halen

School: La Conner High School
Future plans: I'm not sure what my future holds, but I plan to wait a couple of years to go to college until I figure out exactly what I want to do.
Accomplishments: Kiwanis Student of the month, January 2020.
Extracurriculars: Drama Club and Set Design. High School productions of Dracula, Snappy's Happy Half Hour, and Noises Off.
Favorite quote: "...And these children that you spit on as they try to change their worlds are immune to your consultations. They're quite aware of what they're going through..."-David Bowie
Favorite memory: Asking Justice Morgan to homecoming in front of the entire school in the cafeteria.
Advice to future generations: Don't be afraid to try new things while you are still in high school. It goes by fast, so either enjoy while it lasts or know that it will be over soon. Wash your hands frequently.
Parents' names: Connie Brown and Mike Cox
