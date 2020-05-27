School: La Conner High School
Future plans: I plan to attend either Gonzaga University or Washington State University and study either Business Finance or Accounting.
Accomplishments: -National Honor Society -Kiwanis Student of the Month -All League Basketball Honors -12 Varsity Athletic Letters -State Knowledge Bowl 4th place -La Conner Alumni Scholarship Recipient -Skagit Runner’s Scholarship Recipient
Extracurriculars: -Cross Country, Basketball, Track and Field 9-12 -Honor Choir 12 -Junior Class Treasurer/ASB -Church Youth Group -Junior Achievement Next Level Experience
Favorite quote: “Most folks are as happy as they make up their minds to be.” -Abraham Lincoln
Favorite memory: Regional basketball game in Spokane Junior Year.
Advice to future generations: Having a positive outlook in life will bring about positive connections. Those connections can assist in learning and life.
Parents' names: David And Lynette Cram
