Cress, Cain

School: Mount Vernon High School

Future plans: Skagit Valley College/ transfer to Washington State University Continue entrepreneurial goals. Own a clothing line. Graphic Arts

Accomplishments: Basketball 4 years, Honor roll, AP classes, Small brand clothing line, Presence Productions

Extracurriculars: 2018 boys basketball MVP 2016/ 2017/2018 boys basketball coach captain Captain

Favorite memory: Time with friends

Advice to future generations: Work hard and chase your dreams.

Parents' names: Jeff and Jackie Cress

More from this section

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.