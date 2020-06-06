Cress, Cain

School: Mount Vernon High School
Future plans: Skagit Valley College/ transfer to Washington State University Continue entrepreneurial goals. Own a clothing line. Graphic Arts
Accomplishments: Basketball 4 years, Honor roll, AP classes, Small brand clothing line, Presence Productions
Extracurriculars: 2018 boys basketball MVP 2016/ 2017/2018 boys basketball coach captain Captain
Favorite memory: Time with friends
Advice to future generations: Work hard and chase your dreams.
Parents' names: Jeff and Jackie Cress
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.