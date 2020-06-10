School: Burlington
Future plans: San Diego State University in the Fall
Accomplishments: Honor Roll Graduate. Activities director.
Extracurriculars: Interact Club. Volleyball letter 4 years. Tennis letter 3 years.
Favorite quote: Every day is a good day
Favorite memory: Winning District Volleyball Championship Sr Year
Advice to future generations: Keep your chin up and smile
Parents' names: Eric & Randi Dykstra
