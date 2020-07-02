School: Anacortes High School
Future plans: Attend WWU to study Computer Engineering
Accomplishments: Selected for All-State Concert Band in 2018, All-State Symphony Orchestra in 2020, Solo Trombone NW region, #1, selected for State (cancelled)
Extracurriculars: WIND ENSEMBLE – (2017 – 2020) FIDALGO YOUTH SYMPHONY – (2013 – 2020) CROSS COUNTRY – (2014 - 2019) ROBOTICS - (2017 – 2020) MOUNTAIN BIKE TEAM – (2016 – 2019)
Favorite quote: "Weekends don't count unless you spend them doing something pointless" ~ Bill Watterson
Parents' names: Jody and Patrik Dylan
