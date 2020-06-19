Felix, Sophia

School: Burlington-Edison High School
Future plans: Will be attending Western Washington University this fall for Graphic Design and Spanish
Extracurriculars: Track and Choir
Advice to future generations: Don’t wait til the last minute to do things but if you do, use every second you can.
Parents' names: Sophia Felix and Miguel Felix
(0) comments
