Floyd, Thor

School: Mount Vernon High School
Future plans: 2 years at Skagit Valley College for Multimedia Interactive Technology possible transfer to Western Washington University
Accomplishments: Outstanding English Student Award Top 75% of my class
Extracurriculars: AVID and AVID club FIRST Robotics 3 years
Favorite quote: "Keep your head held high and your dreams higher."
Favorite memory: My first FRC (first robotics competition) event.
Advice to future generations: Plan/manage your time wisely. Find a balance between work/school activities and daily life.
Parents' names: Frank Floyd and Koni Eddy
