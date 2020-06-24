Frost, Victoria

Future plans: Biology major at Whitman College

Accomplishments: Kathleen Dickison Scholarship Tennis Team Captain Strategic Planning Committee Student Representative SABA Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Tennis Band (flute player)

Favorite quote: "Be Excellent to Eachother" -Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure

Favorite memory: Everything

Advice to future generations: Do everything

Parents' names: Meg Frost, Chris Frost

