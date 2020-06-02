Goett, Lauren

School: Skagit Valley College and Skagit Academy
Future plans: Lauren will be attending Saint Martin's University to begin the Bachelor of Nursing program.
Accomplishments: Lauren is graduating from high school and college, with honors.
Favorite memory: Lauren has always loved raising farm animals and caring for pets. Even now, she is raising 4 chicks, I hope the dorm has room.
Parents' names: Greg and Christine Goett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.