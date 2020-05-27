School: La Conner High School
Future plans: I'm planning on attending Bellingham Technical College and joining their Machining program. After completing the education required, I plan on joining the company EDCO Manufacturing and Fabricating.
Accomplishments: Received Elk's Lodge Scholarship- $3,000 Championship of Diversity Award- $2,000
Extracurriculars: Esports
Favorite quote: Don't have one
Favorite memory: When 2 friends and I went with 2 coaches to Seattle. We all had Dicks in our mouths because of the Dicks Burger joint they there. They were some good burgers.
Advice to future generations: Don't overthink it. You're young now and in 10 years you'll still be young so you don't have to know what you want to be yet. That doesn't mean slack if you're not going to college then get a job.
Parents' names: Francisco Gonzalez and Josefina Silva
