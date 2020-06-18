Gordillo, Marilyn

School: Mount Vernon High School
Future plans: Coming A Barber
Accomplishments: Graduating
Extracurriculars: Love Basketball
Favorite quote: “D*mn That’s H*lla Burnt”
Favorite memory: Skipping Class With My Friends
Advice to future generations: Be strong & always stay positive & never look back keep moving forward & never give up because anyone can do it
Parents' names: Gloria M Gordillo Carlos Gordillo
