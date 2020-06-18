Gordillo, Marilyn

School: Mount Vernon High School

Future plans: Coming A Barber

Accomplishments: Graduating

Extracurriculars: Love Basketball

Favorite quote: “D*mn That’s H*lla Burnt”

Favorite memory: Skipping Class With My Friends

Advice to future generations: Be strong & always stay positive & never look back keep moving forward & never give up because anyone can do it

Parents' names: Gloria M Gordillo Carlos Gordillo

