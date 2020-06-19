School: Mount Vernon High School
Future plans: Going to Washington State University; wants to become an Engineer.
Accomplishments: NSHSS, Avid club leader, & partial scholarship
Extracurriculars: Avid; Football
Advice to future generations: Never give up no matter how hard things may get.
Parents' names: Jessica Grullon
